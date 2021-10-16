Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 1,645 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 360,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Portland General Electric worth $16,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,008,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,103,000 after acquiring an additional 199,142 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 15.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,138,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $190,689,000 after buying an additional 541,881 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,166,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,834,000 after buying an additional 55,602 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 37.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,966,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,327,000 after buying an additional 534,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 6.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,809,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,889,000 after buying an additional 109,040 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP John Carter Mcfarland sold 1,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $51,227.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,087 shares in the company, valued at $251,297.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James P. Torgerson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.79 per share, for a total transaction of $248,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,341. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 7,637 shares of company stock worth $390,960 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Portland General Electric stock opened at $48.32 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $36.78 and a twelve month high of $52.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.78 and its 200 day moving average is $49.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Portland General Electric’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 62.55%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on POR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Portland General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

