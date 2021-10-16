Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 35,651 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 886,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 35,651 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $24,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LNTH. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in Lantheus by 1,293.4% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,361,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,011 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Lantheus by 101.2% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,129,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,914 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Lantheus by 1,928.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,123,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,195 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Lantheus during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,880,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 21.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,749,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,357,000 after purchasing an additional 314,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $31,621.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 67,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,763.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LNTH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lantheus in a report on Sunday, September 26th.

Shares of Lantheus stock opened at $23.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.49. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $28.74.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $101.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.60 million. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 7.29%. Analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

