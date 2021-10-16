Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 5,256 Shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,822,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,256 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 3.23% of Advantage Solutions worth $19,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $187,000.

Get Advantage Solutions alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADV shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Advantage Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.63.

NASDAQ:ADV opened at $8.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $498.90 million and a P/E ratio of 10.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.73. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $13.92.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $849.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.35 million. Advantage Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. On average, research analysts predict that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.