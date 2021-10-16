Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 9,337 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,822,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,337 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $22,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SHO. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.06.

NYSE SHO opened at $12.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.37. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $13.74.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $117.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.92 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 89.59%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

