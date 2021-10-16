Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN.A) Raised to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN.A) from a c rating to a b rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NYSE CWEN.A opened at $31.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.3345 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st.

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

