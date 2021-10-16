CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 90,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 33,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in CMC Materials by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 34,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in CMC Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,035,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get CMC Materials alerts:

CMC Materials stock opened at $126.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.39 and a beta of 1.09. CMC Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $119.19 and a one year high of $198.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.79.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $309.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.54 million. CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.41% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is 24.63%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CMC Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of CMC Materials in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of CMC Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.30.

CMC Materials Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP).

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.