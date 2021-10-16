Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, sells and distributes non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under bottlers’ arrangements, franchise arrangements with third parties and under its own brand names. It operates primarily in Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Armenia, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, FYROM, Moldova, Montenegro, Nigeria, Romania, the Russian Federation, Serbia and Ukraine. Coca-Cola HBC AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CCHGY. Exane BNP Paribas cut Coca-Cola HBC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Coca-Cola HBC from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $37.14 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America cut Coca-Cola HBC from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.07.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCHGY opened at $35.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Coca-Cola HBC has a 1 year low of $22.54 and a 1 year high of $39.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.55.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

