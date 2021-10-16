Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at HC Wainwright

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Codexis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet raised Codexis from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Codexis from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.14.

CDXS opened at $28.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.57 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.16. Codexis has a 12-month low of $12.79 and a 12-month high of $32.42.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Codexis had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $25.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Codexis will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Codexis by 25.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,837,000 after buying an additional 187,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Codexis by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,124,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,293,000 after acquiring an additional 424,484 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Codexis by 84.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Codexis in the first quarter worth approximately $351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

