Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Price Target Raised to $165.00

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $152.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.17.

Shares of NASDAQ CIGI opened at $140.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Colliers International Group has a 52-week low of $63.46 and a 52-week high of $143.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 1.58.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.57. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 11.93% and a negative return on equity of 70.87%. The company had revenue of $945.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Colliers International Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Colliers International Group will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIGI. Spruce House Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the first quarter worth $562,761,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Colliers International Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,687,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,099,000 after purchasing an additional 322,636 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,403,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,195,000 after buying an additional 208,862 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 17.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,253,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,390,000 after buying an additional 188,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 506.9% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 183,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,542,000 after buying an additional 153,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

