Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.01.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $19.30 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

NYSE CXP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,627,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Columbia Property Trust has a 1-year low of $10.11 and a 1-year high of $19.49. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.01 and a 200-day moving average of $17.79.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.37). Columbia Property Trust had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 3.74%. Sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.26%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Columbia Property Trust by 6.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Columbia Property Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 23,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Columbia Property Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Columbia Property Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Columbia Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

