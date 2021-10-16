Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.80.

CBSH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 596.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 939,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,059,000 after acquiring an additional 804,699 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 32.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 777,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,571,000 after acquiring an additional 190,479 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,721,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $799,420,000 after acquiring an additional 140,775 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 16.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 931,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,439,000 after purchasing an additional 134,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 105.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,096,000 after purchasing an additional 117,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBSH stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.24. The stock had a trading volume of 289,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,819. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.64 and its 200-day moving average is $73.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.97. Commerce Bancshares has a 1-year low of $55.34 and a 1-year high of $83.06.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $347.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.54 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 39.73%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

