Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Commercial Metals stock opened at $31.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.43. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $18.67 and a 52 week high of $36.49.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.
CMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.
About Commercial Metals
Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.
See Also: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.