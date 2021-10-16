Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Commercial Metals stock opened at $31.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.43. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $18.67 and a 52 week high of $36.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Commercial Metals stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 846,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 367,685 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.70% of Commercial Metals worth $25,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

