Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) PT Set at €5.50 by Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €5.50 ($6.47) price target on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

CBK has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.40 ($8.71) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group set a €5.30 ($6.24) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Warburg Research set a €5.80 ($6.82) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €5.60 ($6.59) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.82) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €5.91 ($6.96).

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Shares of ETR:CBK opened at €6.10 ($7.18) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €5.53 and a 200-day moving average of €5.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion and a PE ratio of -2.29. Commerzbank has a 12 month low of €3.92 ($4.61) and a 12 month high of €6.87 ($8.08).

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.