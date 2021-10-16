Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $727,000 Holdings in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PYZ. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 504.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 13,099 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after buying an additional 13,471 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYZ opened at $89.84 on Friday. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a one year low of $56.32 and a one year high of $96.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.23 and a 200-day moving average of $87.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

