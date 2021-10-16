Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $735,000 Holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,578 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 198,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after buying an additional 98,890 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 219.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 189,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 130,278 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 159,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 197,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 23,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 165,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 30,118 shares during the last quarter.

Get PGIM Global High Yield Fund alerts:

NYSE GHY opened at $15.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.53. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a 52-week low of $12.69 and a 52-week high of $16.10.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Profile

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc is a mutual fund-closed end investment company. Its portfolio invests in industries such as technology, telecom, cable, capital goods, media, healthcare, food, gaming, metals, and automotive. The company was founded on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.