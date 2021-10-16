Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $751,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 2,941.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF stock opened at $50.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.72. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $20.15 and a 1 year high of $51.02.

