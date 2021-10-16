Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Position in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) by 49.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,967 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in AppHarvest were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AppHarvest by 534.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AppHarvest by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of AppHarvest by 139.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. 50.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on APPH shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of AppHarvest in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of AppHarvest from $32.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ APPH opened at $5.78 on Friday. AppHarvest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $42.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 12.50 and a current ratio of 12.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.33 and a 200 day moving average of $12.49.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.14 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AppHarvest news, President David J. Lee acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.14 per share, with a total value of $99,960.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,562,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,152,965.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ciara Burnham acquired 14,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.06 per share, with a total value of $99,899.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at $99,899. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

