Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Global X E-commerce ETF were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EBIZ. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $287,000.

NASDAQ:EBIZ opened at $31.45 on Friday. Global X E-commerce ETF has a 52-week low of $26.67 and a 52-week high of $37.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.28 and its 200 day moving average is $32.86.

