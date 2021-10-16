Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 935 Shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 9.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Domo were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Domo by 7.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Domo by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Domo in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Domo by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Domo by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. 66.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 11,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $919,169.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $583,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,324 shares of company stock worth $1,860,445. Corporate insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Domo stock opened at $87.65 on Friday. Domo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.01 and a 1 year high of $98.35. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -32.71 and a beta of 2.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.88.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Domo, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DOMO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Domo in a report on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Domo from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Domo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

Domo Profile

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

