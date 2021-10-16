Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Receives $81.57 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.57.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CVLT shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Summit Insights lifted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

CVLT stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.47. 146,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,016. Commvault Systems has a 52 week low of $39.20 and a 52 week high of $84.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -171.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.68.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $183.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.71 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Commvault Systems will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Commvault Systems news, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $299,045.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary B. Smith sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $1,410,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,475.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVLT. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Commvault Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

