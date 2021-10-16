Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s earnings. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 109.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.36 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A..

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The mining company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.08). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $240.86 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 901.6% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,719 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 265.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,250 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BVN traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,257,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,036. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.57 and a beta of 0.69. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $13.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

