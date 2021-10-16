Comparing Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO) and Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS)

Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO) and Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Q BioMed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.9% of Advaxis shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Advaxis shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Q BioMed and Advaxis’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Q BioMed $30,000.00 571.79 -$13.49 million N/A N/A Advaxis $250,000.00 274.96 -$26.47 million N/A N/A

Q BioMed has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Advaxis.

Volatility and Risk

Q BioMed has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advaxis has a beta of 2.46, suggesting that its share price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Q BioMed and Advaxis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Q BioMed N/A N/A -969.53% Advaxis N/A -49.12% -40.38%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Q BioMed and Advaxis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Q BioMed 0 0 0 0 N/A Advaxis 0 0 1 0 3.00

Advaxis has a consensus price target of $2.25, indicating a potential upside of 376.69%. Given Advaxis’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Advaxis is more favorable than Q BioMed.

Summary

Advaxis beats Q BioMed on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Q BioMed Company Profile

Q BioMed, Inc. operates as a biomedical acceleration and development company. It focuses on acquiring and in-licensing pre-clinical, clinical-stage and approved life sciences therapeutic products. Its products include Strontium-89, MetastronTM, QBM-001, Uttroside-B, and MAN 01. The company was founded by Enrique Navas on November 22, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Advaxis Company Profile

Advaxis, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies. It manages platform technology that utilizes live attenuated Listeria monocytogenes bioengineered to secrete antigen or adjuvant fusion proteins. The firm has four franchises in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development, namely: HPV-associated cancers, prostate cancer, neoantigen therapy and hotspot mutation therapy. The company was founded on June 5, 1987 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

