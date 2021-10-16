Compound Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $143.77 Million (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. Compound has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and approximately $143.77 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. One Compound coin can now be bought for $314.75 or 0.00519301 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000083 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000016 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Coin Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,506,108 coins. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.