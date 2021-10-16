Computacenter (LON:CCC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,686.27

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,686.27 ($35.10) and traded as high as GBX 2,748.54 ($35.91). Computacenter shares last traded at GBX 2,736 ($35.75), with a volume of 64,507 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Computacenter from GBX 2,550 ($33.32) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Computacenter from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 3,300 ($43.11) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,821.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,689.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a GBX 16.90 ($0.22) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. Computacenter’s dividend payout ratio is 0.32%.

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the United America, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacentre network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacentre solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

