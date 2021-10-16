Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis trimmed its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 36.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,454 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $7,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 48,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $487,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STZ stock opened at $218.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.63 and a 1 year high of $244.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $214.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.83.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 9.33%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.25.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

