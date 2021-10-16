Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) PT Raised to $56.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.42% from the stock’s current price.

CLR has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist upped their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down previously from $57.00) on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.66.

CLR opened at $52.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.61, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 3.37. Continental Resources has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $55.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. Continental Resources had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.71) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 603.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Continental Resources will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Continental Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

