Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Stake Lessened by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 15.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 323,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 60,072 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $12,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLB. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 113.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,060,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,166 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 35.1% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,193,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,945,000 after acquiring an additional 829,502 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 34.2% during the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,365,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,167,000 after acquiring an additional 347,797 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the second quarter worth $9,825,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the first quarter worth $3,842,000. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Core Laboratories from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Core Laboratories from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.36.

CLB stock opened at $31.54 on Friday. Core Laboratories has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $49.87. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 43.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 3.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $118.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.85 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.00%.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

