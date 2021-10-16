CorionX Reaches Market Capitalization of $214,787.37 (CORX)

CorionX (CURRENCY:CORX) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 16th. One CorionX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CorionX has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar. CorionX has a total market capitalization of $214,787.37 and approximately $83,686.00 worth of CorionX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00046598 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.06 or 0.00207994 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.40 or 0.00093059 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

About CorionX

CorionX (CRYPTO:CORX) is a coin. CorionX’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 118,503,213 coins. CorionX’s official website is corion.io/corionx . The Reddit community for CorionX is https://reddit.com/r/Corionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CorionX’s official Twitter account is @CorionPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CorionX as a utility token stands for the adoption, usage, and spreading of stablecoins, CBDCs, Openfiance, Crypto and DeFi solutions. Introducing them to the world and supports the collaboration of the community. CorionX creates one platform for stablecoins and leads the #MoneyInTheRightDirection Movement to succeed in the paradigm shift and using crypto as digital and programmable money. CorionX is the “gas” for a stablecoin and crypto infrastructures. “

CorionX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CorionX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CorionX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CorionX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

