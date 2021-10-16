CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CorMedix Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. The Company is focused on developing its lead product Defencath (TM), a novel, antibacterial and antifungal solution designed to prevent costly and life-threatening bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis. Defencath has been designated by FDA as Fast Track and as a Qualified Infectious Disease Product, which provides an additional five years of marketing exclusivity, which will be added to the five years granted to a New Chemical Entity upon approval of the NDA. CorMedix also intends to develop Defencath as a catheter lock solution for use in oncology and total parenteral nutrition patients. It is leveraging its taurolidine technology to develop a pipeline of antimicrobial medical devices, with programs in surgical sutures and meshes, and topical hydrog “

Get CorMedix alerts:

Separately, JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CorMedix has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.06.

CorMedix stock opened at $4.95 on Tuesday. CorMedix has a 1 year low of $4.36 and a 1 year high of $18.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.53 million, a PE ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 2.39.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07 million. CorMedix had a negative net margin of 10,016.73% and a negative return on equity of 41.62%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CorMedix will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in CorMedix in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 7.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 20,374 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of CorMedix during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 9.0% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HGI Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 49.6% during the second quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 49,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 16,479 shares in the last quarter. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CorMedix (CRMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CorMedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorMedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.