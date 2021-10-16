Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $163.14 Million

Analysts expect Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) to post sales of $163.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $161.14 million and the highest is $166.52 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust posted sales of $154.77 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full year sales of $653.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $647.54 million to $660.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $673.60 million, with estimates ranging from $654.76 million to $700.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.18). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 13.24%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OFC shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

OFC traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $28.43. 437,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 883,626. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $21.68 and a one year high of $30.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.15. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 73,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.