Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $31.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.04% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Corporate Office Properties Trust is a fully-integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust that focuses principally on the ownership, management, leasing, acquisition and development of suburban office buildings located in select submarkets in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States. Corporate Office Properties operates three real estate service companies: Corporate Development Services, Corporate Office Services and Corporate Management Services. “

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

OFC opened at $28.43 on Thursday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $21.68 and a 1-year high of $30.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.01 and a 200-day moving average of $28.16.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.18). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 5.28%. Equities analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFC. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 73,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.