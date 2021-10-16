Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Covestro from €71.00 ($83.53) to €72.00 ($84.71) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Covestro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of COVTY stock opened at $33.90 on Friday. Covestro has a 12 month low of $23.46 and a 12 month high of $38.05. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.46.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. Covestro had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Covestro will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

