Covington Capital Management Acquires Shares of 920 iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAT. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 149,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after buying an additional 12,682 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 363,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,903,000 after buying an additional 11,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 96.2% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter.

iShares US Regional Banks ETF stock opened at $62.93 on Friday. iShares US Regional Banks ETF has a 12 month low of $34.62 and a 12 month high of $63.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.71.

