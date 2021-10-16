Cowen Begins Coverage on Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR)

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Burning Rock Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $39.94 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of BNR opened at $14.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -14.96 and a beta of -1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.07 and its 200-day moving average is $25.13. Burning Rock Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $39.75.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($1.82). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative net margin of 134.93% and a negative return on equity of 27.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Burning Rock Biotech will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNR. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Burning Rock Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Burning Rock Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Burning Rock Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Burning Rock Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

