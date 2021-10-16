Cowen Boosts HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $800.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price objective upped by Cowen from $605.00 to $800.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HUBS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $796.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $660.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $685.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $763.48.

HubSpot stock opened at $790.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $283.87 and a fifty-two week high of $817.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $687.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $590.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -425.21 and a beta of 1.67.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.13, for a total value of $6,395,097.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 662,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,980,688.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total value of $358,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,328 shares of company stock valued at $21,731,435. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in HubSpot by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in HubSpot by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in HubSpot by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,793 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in HubSpot by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

