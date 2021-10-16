Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 9.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 10.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,582,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Credit Acceptance by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,922,000 after buying an additional 20,173 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Credit Acceptance by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 920,950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $418,213,000 after buying an additional 55,600 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Credit Acceptance by 365.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,270,000 after buying an additional 31,598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Daniel A. Ulatowski sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,551 shares of company stock valued at $51,952,538. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CACC opened at $614.84 on Friday. Credit Acceptance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.74 and a fifty-two week high of $671.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $598.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $487.11. The company has a quick ratio of 34.07, a current ratio of 34.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.26.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $17.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.36 by $6.82. The firm had revenue of $471.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.57 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 50.04%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 49.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CACC. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $399.00 price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

