Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF)

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TGVSF. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tryg A/S in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Tryg A/S in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of TGVSF stock opened at $23.82 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.75. Tryg A/S has a one year low of $23.50 and a one year high of $23.82.

Tryg A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services for private and corporate customers, and small and medium sized businesses in Denmark, Norway, and Sweden. The company operates through Private, Commercial, Corporate, and Sweden segments. It provides car, contents, house, accident, travel, motorcycles, pet, health, property, liability, transportation, group life, and boat insurance products, as well as fire and content, and worker compensation insurance products.

