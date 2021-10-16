Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$68.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$66.95.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a current ratio of 9.49. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of C$44.09 and a 12-month high of C$67.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$52.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$54.18. The firm has a market cap of C$22.85 billion and a PE ratio of 28.87.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$405.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$399.68 million. On average, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 2.0528376 EPS for the current year.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

