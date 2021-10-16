Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crexendo, Inc., formerly known as Imergent, Inc., operates as an eCommerce application service provider enabling companies to extend their business to eCommerce. It involves in the sale of StoresOnline software licenses; and provision of search engine optimization, search engine management, conversion rate optimization, Website design and development, and Web hosting services. The company sells and markets its products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. Crexendo, Inc. is based in Tempe, Arizona. “

CXDO stock opened at $5.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Crexendo has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $8.38. The stock has a market cap of $109.75 million, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 73.25 and a beta of 1.53.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Crexendo had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 29.73%. The business had revenue of $5.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Crexendo will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven G. Mihaylo purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $35,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 61.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CXDO. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Crexendo by 219.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 25,430 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crexendo by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crexendo by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the period. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

