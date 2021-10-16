CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Given New $101.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $139.00 to $101.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a d rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $160.35.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $97.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.02. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $84.38 and a 1 year high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $5.92. The firm had revenue of $900.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.05 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.52% and a return on equity of 24.08%. On average, research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $1,264,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $187,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,656,159.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,500 shares of company stock worth $4,914,830. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 53.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,290,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,226,000 after acquiring an additional 117,076 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,920,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 86.8% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 38.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. 52.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

