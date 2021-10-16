Critical Review: Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) & Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE)

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) and Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Tiptree alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tiptree and Everest Re Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tiptree 0 0 0 0 N/A Everest Re Group 0 2 4 0 2.67

Everest Re Group has a consensus target price of $292.17, suggesting a potential upside of 4.92%. Given Everest Re Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Everest Re Group is more favorable than Tiptree.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.8% of Tiptree shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.1% of Everest Re Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.1% of Tiptree shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Everest Re Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tiptree and Everest Re Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiptree $810.30 million 0.66 -$29.16 million N/A N/A Everest Re Group $9.60 billion 1.15 $514.15 million $7.46 37.33

Everest Re Group has higher revenue and earnings than Tiptree.

Risk and Volatility

Tiptree has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Everest Re Group has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Tiptree pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Everest Re Group pays an annual dividend of $6.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Everest Re Group pays out 83.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Tiptree has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Everest Re Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Tiptree and Everest Re Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiptree 5.91% 13.35% 1.70% Everest Re Group 11.87% 9.13% 2.73%

Summary

Everest Re Group beats Tiptree on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tiptree Company Profile

Tiptree, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Mortgage, and Other. The Insurance segment offers specialty insurance, warranty products, and related administration services. The Mortgage segment includes residential mortgage loans which are typically sold to secondary market investors, either servicing released or servicing retained. The Other segment refers to the asset management, mortgage operations of luxury, shipping operations, and other investments. The company was founded on March 19, 2007 is headquartered in New York, NY.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S. The International segment offers foreign property and casualty reinsurance through Everest Re’s branches in Canada and Singapore and through offices in Brazil, Miami, and New Jersey. The Bermuda segment comprises reinsurance and insurance to worldwide property and casualty markets through brokers and directly with ceding companies from its Bermuda office and reinsurance to the United Kingdom and European markets through its UK branch and Ireland Re. The Insurance segment writes property and casualty insurance directly and through brokers, surplus lines brokers, and general agents within the U.S., Canada, and Europe. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartere

Receive News & Ratings for Tiptree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiptree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.