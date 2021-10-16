CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 964,400 shares, an increase of 127.0% from the September 15th total of 424,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 482,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:LAW traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.26. The company had a trading volume of 189,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,975. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.12. CS Disco has a one year low of $39.55 and a one year high of $69.41.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $29.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CS Disco will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LAW. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CS Disco in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CS Disco from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CS Disco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.22.

In other CS Disco news, CTO Keith Zoellner sold 85,098 shares of CS Disco stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $4,363,825.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stephens Group, Llc sold 1,515,530 shares of CS Disco stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $80,323,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,423,395 shares of company stock valued at $126,878,407.

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

