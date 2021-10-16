CTS (NYSE:CTS) Downgraded by Cowen

CTS (NYSE:CTS) was downgraded by equities researchers at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $34.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock, down from their prior price target of $40.00. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of NYSE:CTS opened at $30.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $979.94 million, a PE ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.08. CTS has a 1 year low of $25.40 and a 1 year high of $39.49.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $129.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.47 million. CTS had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CTS will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CTS by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CTS by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CTS by 2.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,246 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of CTS by 2.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CTS by 30.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

About CTS

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

