CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) shot up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.60 and last traded at $46.60. 17,971 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,007,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.90.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVAC. Zacks Investment Research raised CureVac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank set a $123.00 target price on CureVac and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CureVac in a report on Monday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CureVac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.50.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -35.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in CureVac during the second quarter valued at $2,346,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CureVac during the first quarter valued at $11,861,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in CureVac during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in CureVac by 130.4% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in CureVac by 689.6% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 44,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 38,434 shares during the period. 7.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

