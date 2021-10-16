Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.82.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $21.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

In other news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,810,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $106,040,566.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO W Brett White sold 1,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $32,593.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,035,746 shares of company stock worth $110,178,806. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,861,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,614,000 after acquiring an additional 530,905 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,072,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,817,000 after acquiring an additional 182,668 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CWK traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.57. The company had a trading volume of 967,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,957. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $19.44.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. On average, research analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

