CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) PT Raised to $15.00

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 25.63% from the company’s current price.

CVI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup downgraded CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.03 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

CVR Energy stock opened at $20.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.51. CVR Energy has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $27.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.28. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVR Energy will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 12.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in CVR Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in CVR Energy by 13.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in CVR Energy by 4.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CVR Energy by 2,302.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.