CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued a peer perform rating and a $80.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CONE has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen downgraded shares of CyrusOne from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of CyrusOne from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CyrusOne has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.85.

NASDAQ:CONE opened at $77.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 1,942.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. CyrusOne has a 1-year low of $61.64 and a 1-year high of $82.69.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that CyrusOne will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CONE. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

