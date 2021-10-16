Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.75 Per Share

Analysts expect Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) to announce earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.72) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.77). Cytokinetics reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1,400%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full-year earnings of ($2.97) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.18) to ($2.85). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.58) to ($2.18). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cytokinetics.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 179.39% and a negative net margin of 269.48%.

CYTK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

NASDAQ CYTK traded down $1.24 on Friday, hitting $36.89. The company had a trading volume of 768,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,258. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.90. Cytokinetics has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $39.46.

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $65,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 11,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $345,429.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,150 shares of company stock worth $1,545,991. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 58.2% in the first quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,536,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,736,000 after buying an additional 565,222 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 81.2% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 92,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 41,329 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 2,690.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 85,091 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 7.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 4.1% during the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,561,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,569,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

