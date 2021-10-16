Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 146,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $2,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 9.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the second quarter worth about $381,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the second quarter worth about $394,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 19.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 23.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $145,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 11,965 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $345,429.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,150 shares of company stock worth $1,545,991. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

CYTK stock opened at $36.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.20. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $39.46.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 179.39% and a negative net margin of 269.48%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CYTK. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

