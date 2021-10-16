D James Bidzos Sells 3,000 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total value of $614,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

D James Bidzos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 21st, D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total value of $642,630.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total value of $1,106,300.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $214.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92 and a beta of 0.79. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.60 and a 12 month high of $234.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $213.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.34.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $329.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.16 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 48.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its stake in VeriSign by 4.1% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in VeriSign by 0.4% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in VeriSign by 0.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 34.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 3.5% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,695 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 88.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

